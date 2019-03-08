The city of Lampasas has lifted a citywide boil water notice issued Wednesday due to an 18-inch water main break.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of March 8, 2019,” city officials said in a news release.
Those with questions can contact City Hall at 512-556-6831 or 512-556-8315. TCEQ can be reached at 512-239-4691.
