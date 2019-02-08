Don't be alarmed if you see small white objects falling from the sky, we are being told this happens sometimes in the winter. Officials are calling it "snow."
That's right, snow has been reported throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday afternoon, and more is expected to fall.
According to the National Weather Service, this freezing precipitation could continue through the evening, with a chance of scattered heavy bursts.
It should clear out by Saturday morning, though, leaving Saturday cold and cloudy, but mostly dry.
Send us your pictures! If you see snow in your area, snap a photo and send it to news@kdhnews.com or post it to our Facebook page.
