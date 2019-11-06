Mann Packing Co., Inc. has issued a recall for a variety of vegetable products after the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned of a potential Listeria contamination. Public health officials have not yet reported any illness associated with these products, but the items were sold to a variety of retailers in the United States and Canada, including H-E-B, Walmart and various other stores.
The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” dates of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019. Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing is working with authorities to investigate the issue.
A full list of affected products and which retail chains they were sold at is below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.