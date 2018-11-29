A man was shot near downtown Killeen on Thursday evening, according to police.
The man was found in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street with a gunshot wound by police responding to a shooting report at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.
He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A medical helicopter had landed at Fourth and Church streets shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A person suspected in the shooting was apprehended, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez at 6:30 p.m. The person had fled in a vehicle, and police located the vehicle, she said.
The story will be updated.
