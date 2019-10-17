The man who was found dead in Nolan Creek in Killeen Wednesday has been identified as Nathan Erick Nance Jr., 43, according to a report by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The cause of death is still pending.
Nance was found on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. in Nolan Creek near Priest Drive.
He was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Killeen police had issued a warrant for Nance’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police went to the Bridgewater Retreat Apartments on West Hallmark in Killeen on Oct. 10 after multiple calls of a man firing a handgun, according to a Herald report.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said Nance was shooting at random “things” and “objects.”
The gunfire happened as kids were waiting to board school buses.
Records show Nance was on probation for injuring an officer while in the Killeen City Jail two years ago.
He was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on the charge of assault on a public servant in April, according to a Herald report at the time.
Officers returned Sunday to the apartment complex looking for him.
Military officials confirmed to the Herald on Friday that Nance served in the Army as an automated logistical specialist from July 2003 to January 2014, including three combat deployments to Iraq.
