A boil water notice that was issued to all Gatesville water customers on Tuesday was rescinded on Wednesday.
Customers that receive water from Coryell City, South Mountain and Fort Gates water supply corporations also received the boil water notice.
However, a new boil water notice was issued by the city of Gatesville on Wednesday for customers along FM 116 between Airport Road and FM 1783, according to the city’s website.
Water intended for consumption should be boiled vigorously before use.
