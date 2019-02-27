One person is dead after getting into a shootout with Killeen police officers early this morning on West Hallmark Avenue, police said.
"Police are currently working a officer involved shooting in the 200 block of W. Hallmark Avenue. The scene is secure and safe," according to a Killeen Police Department Facebook post at about 7:30 a.m.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area, including 2nd Street and Hallmark Avenue, Priest Drive and Hallmark Avenue.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the department was responding to a disturbance call around 6 a.m. when one person began shooting at police. Officers then returned fire, he said.
One officer suffered a minor injury, but not from gunfire, police said.
KPD said more information would be released during a press conference around 10:30 a.m.
