One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning on West Hallmark Avenue in Killeen.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said officers were trying to execute a no-knock search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Hallmark around 6 a.m.
Kimble said officers had applied for the no-knock warrant because the suspect, identified as James Scott Reed, 40, had a violent history and was known to be armed when he was selling narcotics.
According to the chief, the judge who approved the warrant agreed with police that Reed’s history of violent threats and criminal activity created a need for a no-knock entry.
Kimble said the warrant was executed early Wednesday morning to give officers a tactical advantage.
“To mitigate any injuries to the public, tactically we decided to do it at that time,” Kimble said
According to Kimble, officers were executing the search warrant when someone inside the residence began firing at them.
“During the execution, an exchange of gunfire ensued,” Kimble said. “The investigation has revealed that two Killeen police officers discharged their weapons to stop the threat that the suspect was presenting to the officers.”
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
A woman who was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting was also arrested and is facing narcotics charges, police said.
Kimble said her identity will be released when she is formally charged.
One officer suffered minor injuries during the shootout and was treated and released. Kimble indicated the officer suffered facial injuries but could not be specific about what caused those injuries.
Kimble said the police department has already been in touch with Reed’s family and he offered his condolences to them.
“My initial review has determined that...everybody involved operated in a professional manner given the volatility of the situation,” Kimble said.
Francis Landrieu, who lives in an apartment about 100 yards away from where the shooting happened, said he had just gotten home from work when he heard the commotion.
“There was a flashbang that went off,” Landrieu said. “Then immediately after the flashbang, there was a hail of gunfire.”
Landrieu said he heard about 15 or 20 gunshots. He said he then heard police yelling on a bull horn that they have a search warrant and were ordering for someone to come out with their hands up.
Because Killeen police officers were involved, the Texas Rangers will handle the investigation into the shooting.
Killeen police were involved in another fatal no-knock warrant nearly five years ago.
In that case, a KPD SWAT team leader, Charles Dinwiddie, and two other officers were shot as they tried to serve a no-knock warrant at Marvin Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen on May 9, 2014. Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy, 53, is in the Bell County Jail on a $5.5 million bond on four capital felonies and is awaiting trial in the case.
Earlier this month, Houston Police Department announced it will no longer use no-knock warrants following a drug raid on a home that turned into a deadly shootout in which two suspects were killed and five undercover officers were injured, the city’s police chief said.
