One suspect is behind bars in connection with the weekend shooting in Killeen that left a 17-year-old dead.
“Through cooperation and tireless efforts of the United States Marshal’s Service and members of the Killeen Police Department, 17-year-old Zamante Jamon Alvis has been arrested,” Jeff Donahue, a commander with KPD, said in a Wednesday morning news release.
Alvis is currently in the Killeen jail. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with $1,000,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Darius Kirt York, 21, has also been identified as a suspect, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Covey Lane just before midnight Saturday night. Obadiah Moishe Bush, 17, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
KPD is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254- 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be given by downloading the P3tips app for IOS and Android. All information is confidential and if a tip leads to the arrest of the people responsible for this incident, the provider could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
