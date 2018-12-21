Officers found one person dead inside a residence in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road following a shooting Thursday night, according to police.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a burglary call. While en route, officers learned one person inside had been shot.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.
