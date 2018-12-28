Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 5:29 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jerome Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:22 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of James Loop.
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Poage Avenue.
Tampering with governmental record and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Carrie Avenue.
Harker Heights
An arrest for driving while license invalid was made at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for driving while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest was made on a county warrant at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Mark Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Robbery was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Rain Dance Loop.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:08 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market 3046.
An accident was reported at 7:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dream Catcher.
An accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Tampering with identification numbers and found property was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Lampasas
Damage to a vehicle was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday on East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident with an injury was reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and EE Ohnmeiss.
A disturbance was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Loud music was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
