Police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Misty Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Camilla Road.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Appalachian Trail.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A psychiatric detention was reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Amy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Stonehenge Drive.
A runaway was reported and located at 12:47 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Lane.
Theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for theft was made at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A citation for theft was made at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Bella Vista Loop.
Criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Saturday in the 1500 block of Spicewood Circle.
An arrest on a warrant for another agency was made at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Animal cruelty was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Theft and child left in vehicle unattended were reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Look Out Ridge Boulevard.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday on Jubilation Drive.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault by contact was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury-family violence and public intoxication was made at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Injury to a child-bodily injury was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Attempted suicide, forced entry and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces were reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for evading arrest and detention with previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana under 2 ounces; and assisting another agency in indictments for evading arrest with previous convictions, burglary of a building and criminal mischief was made at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Loud noise was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 80 block of Sueann Drive.
An assault was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
An accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
RFPolice reports indicated: KilleenPossession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Misty Lane.Criminal mischief was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Camilla Road.An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blair Street.Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Appalachian Trail.An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Lake Road.Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.Harker HeightsA psychiatric detention was reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Amy Lane.Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Stonehenge Drive.A runaway was reported and located at 12:47 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Lane.Theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.An arrest for theft was made at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.A citation for theft was made at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.An emergency order of detention was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Bella Vista Loop.Criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Saturday in the 1500 block of Spicewood Circle.An arrest on a warrant for another agency was made at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.An emergency order of detention was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.Animal cruelty was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.Theft and child left in vehicle unattended were reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Look Out Ridge Boulevard.An emergency order of detention was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday on Jubilation Drive.An emergency order of detention was reported at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.Copperas CoveAssault by contact was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.An arrest for assault with bodily injury-family violence and public intoxication was made at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.Injury to a child-bodily injury was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.Attempted suicide, forced entry and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces were reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.An accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.An arrest for evading arrest and detention with previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana under 2 ounces; and assisting another agency in indictments for evading arrest with previous convictions, burglary of a building and criminal mischief was made at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.LampasasAn assault was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street. Loud noise was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 80 block of Sueann Drive.An assault was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.An accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue. Compiled byEmily Hilley-Sierzchula ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.