The Sears department store in the Killeen Mall will close in March as the bankrupt retailer moves to shutter 80 more stores nationwide, according to media reports.
CNBC reported Friday that Sears Holding informed employees at affected stores that 80 locations around the country would close in addition to the 182 stores already announced to shutter.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.
A spokesman with Sears Holding could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
