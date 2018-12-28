Sears' biggest holder bids $4.6B for rest of bankrupt chain

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sears department is seen in Hackensack, N.J. Eddie Lampert and his ESL Holdings hedge fund are offering to buy the rest of Sears for up to $4.6 billion in cash and stock. The Sears chairman and ESL own just under half of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois, company, according to FactSet. Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, weighed down by years of declining sales and massive debt. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

The Sears department store in the Killeen Mall will close in March as the bankrupt retailer moves to shutter 80 more stores nationwide, according to media reports.

CNBC reported Friday that Sears Holding informed employees at affected stores that 80 locations around the country would close in addition to the 182 stores already announced to shutter. 

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

A spokesman with Sears Holding could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.