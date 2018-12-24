Over the last few weeks, several residents of the White Rock Estates neighborhood in south Killeen reported seeing a bobcat in the area.
The residents posted on the neighborhood website Nextdoor.com to warn others to keep an eye out for the wild animals.
However, according to Mike Miller, district leader for the Edwards Plateau district for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, bobcats are neither uncommon nor a threat to people.
“Bobcats are fairly common across the state,” he said. “They can be found in a variety of habitat types, including forested, wooded areas, open fields and farmlands.”
Bobcats usually hunt for prey like mice rabbits and squirrels and seek refuge and cover in brush piles, ledges and woodlands.
Residents spotted bobcats on several locations in and around the neighborhood, including East Stagecoach Road and East Trimmer Road.
“One thing to remember is that the areas we tend to call residential areas today were once considered to be habitat for bobcats and their prey,” Miller said.
White Rock Estates is a fairly young neighborhood. The Centex community, that was developed by PulteGroup, opened for sales in the third quarter of 2009 – a PulteGroup spokesperson confirmed.
“(Bobcats) tend to move into residential areas as food resources become scarce,” Miller said.
This can happen more frequently by late winter or during times of drought. Rodents and birds attracted to bird feeders in residential communities are especially easy prey.
“Unfortunately, house cats can also be prey items, especially if they are allowed outside of the house from dusk to dawn,” said Miller.
However, bobcats are usually no threat to humans. Loud noise like yelling and clapping should scare them away.
The sightings are not limited to Killeen neighborhoods. Ashley McDaniel Miller lives in Sutton Place in Harker Heights and has seen a bobcat in her backyard.
“The cat was just walking across the path,” she said. “It was much bigger than a normal cat and I remember thinking the head on it was huge compared to a normal house cat.”
Miller, who has three young sons that like to play outside, continued to watch out for the bobcat around her house.
“We have deer, foxes, hawks, rabbits — really all kinds of wildlife — in our front, side and backyard, but I’ve never seen the bobcat again,” she said.
Wildlife Diversity Biologist Nathan Rains from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department thinks more people would encounter bobcats if they weren’t mainly nocturnal.
“Bobcats are … very secretive and wary by nature, There are usually more around than most people realize,” he said. “They can be quite common, even in the middle of DFW, as some of our recent research has shown.”
