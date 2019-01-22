Authorities are searching for two people after their canoes tipped over on Belton Lake Monday night.
"Three people were on a fishing trip in two canoes, when one of the canoes capsized, the other canoe turned around to try to help and also capsized, " Texas Parks and Wildlife Spokesperson Steve Lightfoot told KCEN news.
Two of the people to go overboard were reportedly soldiers from Fort Hood, which is helping with the rescue and search efforts, according to a Fort Hood statement issued to local media.
