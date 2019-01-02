One teenager has been charged with shooting a gun at a Killeen police officer after police responded to a burglary call involving multiple individuals last weekend.
James Centron Mitchell, 17, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and tampering with or fabricating evidence. His bonds are set at $3,000 and $20,000, respectively.
Isaiah Javon Bulla, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces. His bond is set at $2,000.
Kalogano Nathanal Davis, 17, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and deadly conduct of discharging a firearm towards a building. His bonds are set at $500,000 and $100,000, respectively.
At approximately 12:31 p.m. Sunday, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive in reference to a burglary call, according to a Wednesday press release, but were told the suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
An officer observed the suspects in the area, but the men began to evade the officer as he approached, the release said.
The release states one of the suspects began to shoot in the direction of the officer, but the officer was not able to return fire due to cross traffic on Westcliff Road.
The suspect’s gunfire struck two citizens’ vehicles and a building.
Additional officers saturated the area and were able to apprehend the suspects, including the shooter and the gun. The Criminal Investigation Division Burglary and Violent Crime Unit detectives were called in to process the scenes. No injuries were reported.
The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Monday, complaints were returned charging three suspects. Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned them and set their bond. A fourth suspect was released with no charges.
This case is still being investigated, and information will be released as it becomes available.
