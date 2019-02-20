BELTON — It’s almost like a “Who’s On First” routine, as no police agency is currently claiming the slayings of two Temple residents as part of their crime statistics for 2019.
The Jan. 3 deaths of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin occurred in Killeen, so they are counted toward Killeen’s homicide totals for 2019, Temple Police Cpl. Shawana Neely told the Telegram on Tuesday.
However, Killeen police said the deaths won’t be considered Killeen homicides.
“Since the incident on Jan. 3 started in Temple and was a continuing episode through Texas and Oklahoma, statistically speaking, that will not be carried for the Killeen numbers,” Commander Jeff Donohue, chief of staff for the Killeen Police Department, said Tuesday.
“Therefore, for our crime statistics, the criminal homicide from this weekend was the first one," Donohue said, referring to an unrelated shooting death in Killeen on Feb. 16.
The Temple Police Department is leading both the missing persons and homicide investigations because the initial incident began in Temple, Neely said.
Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, of Killeen, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons — Scott and Swearingin. If he is convicted, Marks could be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
A Temple attorney was appointed Tuesday to represent Marks in the capital murder case.
Michael White confirmed he will represent Marks and, if the Bell County District Attorney’s Office elects to seek the death penalty if Marks is convicted, White is already qualified to be second chair.
District Attorney Henry Garza told the Telegram Tuesday, “We have been in the process of conducting an investigation that is essential in any death penalty case when reaching a determination of seeking the death penalty. Following this investigation and assessment we will proceed accordingly.”
Marks is jailed on a $1.75 million bond, which includes bonds for another felony and several misdemeanors. He is charged with interference with emergency call, making a false report to a police officer, violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice and burglary of a habitation intend other felony.
The home he reportedly burglarized in August was where Scott and her daughter lived, and there was a protective order against Marks at that time. He reportedly stopped Scott and her daughter from making a 911 call.
White will file a motion for a bond reduction hearing, he said.
The case
Scott and Swearingin reportedly were last seen in Temple at Swearingin’s home. Swearingin’s car was reportedly taken from his home by Maya Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend, and driven to Austin. Maxwell told officers she left the car there in an effort to keep law enforcement from finding it.
Maxwell told investigators she was at a Killeen residence with Marks when he allegedly killed the two friends, and she traveled with him to Oklahoma, where Scott and Swearingin were buried in shallow graves near Clearview, an arrest affidavit said. From Oklahoma, Marks and Maxwell went to the home of his wife, Ginell McDonough, who reportedly hid them in her Michigan home from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8 — when all three were arrested.
Marks escaped from custody during his transportation by Texas Prisoner Transport Services from Michigan to Bell County. He was found after a nine-hour manhunt conducted by multiple agencies in the Montgomery County area.
It still remains a mystery how Marks, one of 10 prisoners in the transport van, escaped Feb. 3. The guards and prisoners were questioned afterward by the Conroe Police Department. The result of that investigation hasn’t yet been made public.
The transport company, based in Taylor, shuttered its doors Feb. 10, claiming insurance rates as the culprit.
Maxwell is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony. She remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
McDonough was released Thursday from the Muskegon County Jail after her bond was reduced by a judge from $75,000 to $10,000. She is charged with obstructing justice by harboring a fugitive.
Temple Police has not yet released how the two friends were killed.
