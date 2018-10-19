The mother of one of three men killed in a June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital is suing three companies for negligence.
Isabel Aranzamendi, the mother of Wilbur Dimas, who was one of the three construction workers killed in the gas-related blast, filed a Dallas County lawsuit Thursday against Atmos Energy Corporation, Lochridge-Priest, Inc. and Johnson Controls, Inc.
Aranzamendi is seeking more than $1 million, according to the lawsuit.
The utility plant building, in which the workers labored on a project for a new expansion, suddenly looked like a war zone June 26 after the explosion rocked the hospital. More than a dozen were injured. Those killed by the blast include Dimas, Michael Bruggman and Filiberto Morales.
The 117,000-square-foot project began in November 2016 and was set to feature new operating rooms, a new 25-bed hospital portion, a 16-bed rehab center and new administrative offices.
Agencies that include the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Gatesville police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed their on-site investigations and released the site to the hospital July 1. The state fire marshal's office has not released a final report on how the blast occurred.
Independent investigators followed. They represented multiple parties, including insurance officials and lawyers for Dimas.
“Plaintiff’s injuries and damages were proximately caused by the negligent acts, both of commission and omission, of the Defendants,” the lawsuit reads. “Nothing Wilbur Dimas did or failed to do caused or in any way contributed to cause the explosion incident or his death.”
In a previous statement, Atmos has iterated that proper diligence and maintenance has been taken over systems within the area of the hospital.
“Our investigation included multiple leak surveys of the natural gas system in the area up to the outlet of the meter station. There were no leaks on Atmos Energy’s natural gas system,” the company said in an email.
This story will be updated.
