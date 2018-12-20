TEMPLE- Three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, in Temple this morning.
One victim died in the initial shooting, with another person transported to the hospital. The shooting happened along West Virginia Avenue.
Temple Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect, and heard shots as they attempted to enter the building where they found a second woman and the suspect, a man, both dead.
The shooting incident in Temple left two schools, Jefferson Elementary and Lamar Middle School, on lockdown this morning.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said they let students and parents into the buildings. Some area residents were also being routed by police to a school, where they will be kept separate from the students, Ott said.
Lamar Principal Billy Madden said students were on a combination soft-hard lockdown. Students are being fed but not changing classrooms.
Students coming to Lamar were asked to enter through the southeast side, Ott said.
Buses continued to pick up students and all were safely dropped off, Ott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.