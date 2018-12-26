UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The Killeen area is currently under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight, according to a weather update issued by the National Weather Service.
Rain and thunderstorms hit the Killeen area just after noon today.
Residents in the Killeen area are cautioned to prepare for potentially dangerous storms to hit any time after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"All severe weather hazards are on the table, so to speak," meteorologist Ted Ryan said. "During the afternoon storms, there is a chance of hail and damaging winds, as well as isolated tornadoes."
Ryan also said some heavy thunderstorms are expected to hit the Killeen area after 10 p.m. tonight, and those storms could bring with them more damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Between the storms that are expected to hit between 1 and 2 p.m. and the storms that will sweep through around 10 p.m., Ryan said most Killeen residents will see about one inch of rainfall.
Ryan urged residents to pay attention to all weather watches and weather warnings throughout the day.
The Herald will be updating this story as the day continues and the storms settle in.
