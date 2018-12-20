TEMPLE — A shooting incident in Temple has left two schools, Jefferson Elementary and Lamar Middle School, on lockdown this morning.
Temple ISD superintendent Bobby Ott said they are still letting students into the buildings. Some area residents are also being routed by police to a school, where they will be kept separate from the students, Ott said.
Police were engaged with a shooting suspect, Ott said.
Police spokesman Shawana Neely confirmed a shooting incident on West Virginia Avenue. Shots were fired and a suspect is in a home near that location.
Students coming to Lamar may enter through the southeast side, Ott said
Buses will continue to pick up students but take them to the CAC building at this time, Ott said.
