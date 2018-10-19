The Texas Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a lane on Fort Hood Street that is undergoing an asphalt overlay project to protect the surface from the weather, according to a news release.
The section of Fort Hood Street being closed lies between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rancier Avenue.
TxDOT said the lane would remain closed until repairs can be performed Monday, weather permitting.
The state is in the middle of a two-month long project to completely overlay Fort Hood Street from Interstate 14 to Rancier Avenue. The project began in late August and has been hampered by material and weather issues, the release said.
The project is scheduled for completion by late fall.
