Councilman Steve Harris will address the recent increase in vehicle burglaries and other crimes facing District 4 residents at a crime meeting tonight.
The session is at 6 p.m. tonight (Dec. 17) at Marco's Pizza, 5304 W. Elms Road, No. 103, near Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
Harris' meeting announcement said it was an emergency Neighborhood Watch meeting.
The Herald and kdhnews will cover the meeting with Facebook Live, as well as online and in print.
