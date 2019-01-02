A vehicle flipped just before 11 a.m. near Owl Creek Road north of Fort Hood near Belton Lake, landed in a ditch and was on fire, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal confirmed.
The vehicle was fully engulfed.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured, Pechal said.
More information will be released as it is available.
