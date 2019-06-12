BELTON — Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department just after 11 a.m. Wednesday pursued a white Kia Optima reported stolen out of Killeen, Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The driver of the Kia was going at least 80 mph, according to scanner traffic. The car wrecked in the 2200 block of Sparta Road outside Belton.
A male and a female were taken into custody after short foot chases.
The pursuit began westbound on FM 439 before moving to westbound Sparta Road.
No schools were placed on lockdown, Belton Independent School District spokesman Josh Wuscher said.
