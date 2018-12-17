A 71-year-old woman shot at her home Dec. 10 in the 700 block of Slawson Lane has died, according to a Bell County official.
On Monday, Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Maj. T.J. Cruz said Linda Gillen, a former Killeen Daily Herald employee, had died at Baylor Scott & White Meidcal Cente-Temple due to complications from a gunshot wound inflicted in her home.
William Gillen, 75, Linda Gillen’s husband, was found dead at the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cruz said. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 8:18 p.m. Dec. 10.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to a welfare concern called in by a family member at around 7:21 p.m. Dec. 10.
A deputy arrived on scene and tried to make contact at the residence, checking the outside of the home and windows. The deputy observed Linda Gillen in a back room unable to respond, Cruz said, and located William Gillen dead with a gunshot wound.
After entering through an open garage door to the residence, the deputy said he discovered Linda Gilleen suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported in critical condition to the Temple hospital.
Following the incident, an autopsy was ordered and conducted at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. A preliminary autopsy revealed the manner of William Gillen’s death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The complete autopsy and forensic findings are still pending.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department case is still an open and continuing investigation.
Sheriff’s officials have not said whether Linda Gillen’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
