In a unanimous vote at this morning's board meeting, the Killeen area's largest water district decided to keep elections for its board members, doing away with its previous proposal to move to appointments.
"With the outcry we have heard, it looks like we are heading for the vote," said Mitch Jacobs, one of five directors on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board.
Jacobs said during the WCID-1 board meeting this morning that the board misjudged the reaction the people of Killeen would have about the move to appoint rather than keep with elections of board members. The current boundaries of WCID-1 coincide with Killeen’s 1984 city limits, which proved to be problematic in May when the district had its first election in 24 years.
During the meeting this morning, the board also voted unanimously in favor of expanding the district's boundaries to include all areas served by the district.
These two motions were part of a single proposal that was brought before the Killeen City Council Jan. 8. It was tabled by the council during that meeting due to lack of information.
Since then, City Council members have reached out to their constituents through public forums and social media posts.
The council voted Tuesday night to approve the expansion of the boundaries, but not the move to appointments.
Although WCID could have moved forward with their proposal, which would need to be approved through the Texas Legislature, the district will not be pursuing legislative action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.