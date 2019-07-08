Visitors who want to read most stories on the Killeen Daily Herald’s website, kdhnews.com, will be asked to subscribe beginning July 15, when the newspaper discontinues allowing up to three articles per month to be read without charge.
“The Herald is committed to covering our community and providing readers with an accurate, fair and comprehensive local news report,” said Herald Editor and Publisher Sue Mayborn. “That is only possible with the active support of our loyal print and online subscribers.
The Herald has employed a variety of “meters” on its website in recent years. The threshold has gone from 20 “free” articles per month to 15, then 10 and then to three earlier this year.
The website’s audience, which averages more than 450,000 visitors per month, has continued to increase — an indication of the strong interest in the local news being produced by the Herald’s editorial staff. Still, technology makes it easy to bypass the three-articles-per-month limit, allowing many people to read the local news without paying.
All print subscribers, including seven-day, six-day, weekend and Sunday-only customers, will continue to have “full access” to the website when the paywall is fully implemented July 15. To receive the access, customers will need to provide an email address to the Herald’s circulation department if they have not already done so and then register on the site. The Herald will be notifying active subscribers, for whom the newspaper has emails, with information about how to access the website.
Online-only subscriptions are also available with prices ranging from $3 for a single week to $90 for a full year.
Print and online-only subscribers will be able to read news stories and updates as they are posted, as well as read the electronic replica of the print edition and more than 200,000 articles and photographs in the newspaper’s digital archive.
The Herald’s news department includes 15 staff members and some 30 correspondents. The newspaper has expanded coverage through FME News Service — a joint initiative with the Temple Daily Telegram. Together, the Herald and the Telegram form the region’s largest news organization.
