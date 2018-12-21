A 38-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in Killeen Thursday night, police say.
Officers found Sherrika Abrams lying motionless after responding to a vehicle versus pedestrian call between Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive. EMS transported Abrams to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to a news release.
Abrams had left the area near the CVS Pharmacy parking lot on Trimmier Road, and began walking northbound toward Interstate 14, according to initial investigations by police.
“Abrams apparently walked across three lanes of traffic prior to her being struck when she failed to yield right of way to a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of (Interstate 14),” said Capt. Erich Morsbach with KPD in a written statement.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and stopped to provide the proper information and assistance, police say. No charges are going to be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.