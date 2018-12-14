A woman remains in critical condition in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, an official said on Friday.
Killeen police “were dispatched at approximately 8:20 p.m. to the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon the officers arrival, they were told that a female was walking southbound on Valley Road crossing Rancier Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle,” she said.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, and she was still in critical condition as of Friday, according to KPD.
The preliminary investigation revealed she “was struck by a gray Saab that was traveling westbound in the inside lane on Rancier Avenue. Witnesses told officers that a second vehicle, a gray four door sedan, possibly a Kia, was traveling westbound also in the inside lane, struck the victim as she laid in the roadway," according to a KPD news release.
The Saab stopped, but the KIA fled the scene, and is being sought by police.
The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle involved in hit and run crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Those with tips can remain anonymous be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.