Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 12 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Lorne Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Hitchrock Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Karen Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Grandon and WS Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Curtis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Janis Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
An aggravated assault with dangerous weapon was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Powder River Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:59 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 21st Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Traci Drive.
Criminal mischief and discharge of gun in city was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An arrest on warrants for no driver’s license and expired registration was made at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North Third Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:42 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest on a warrant for violation of probation order was made at 2:03 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:12 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was made at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Western Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.