A video of the Home Going service for Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, founder of Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, is available at kdhnews.com.
Holcomb, CHOP founder and longtime pastor, died Nov. 27 at the age of 66. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, led to his death.
CHOP’s 2,100-seat sanctuary was filled, extra chairs were set up and additional guests filled overflow rooms at the church for the memorial gathering on Thursday.
Video of the service was streamed on kdhnews.com and on the CHOP website. Many who could not attend the service or view the streaming video at the time have requested an archived video. CHOP graciously provided the video to kdhnews.
The audio begins with music before the service. Viewers can take the scroll bar to 50:40 to go directly to the video.
The link to the video is kdhnews.com/memorial
