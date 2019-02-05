BELTON — A body surfaced at about 2:30 p.m. at Temple Lake Park on Belton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman told FME News Service.
Law enforcement and volunteers have been searching the lake for a missing fisherman, Scott Weinhold, Bruggman said, but no confirmation of the identity has been received.
No boat was needed for the possible recovery, he said.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
