BELTON — The body of missing fisherman Scott Weinhold, was found at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
Weinhold, an Army veteran, recently finished four years of service in the military.
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman said a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat was requested by the Morgan’s Point Resort dive team for the recovery, Bruggman said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield was called to the scene, Cruz said. An autopsy will be performed.
Weinhold’s mother, Jennifer Florin, waited to receive word if it was her son who was found, and Bell County Sheriff’s Department notified her it was her son, Cruz said.
Florin posted on her Facebook page:
“We wish we could wake up and this was just a bad dream. Unfortunately, this is becoming the new normal. Each day, I've learned more things that I wish I never knew anything about,” Florin said. “We continue to be thankful for all of those helping (here, home, thru prayers, etc), there are far too many to list names. Just know that it's all appreciated. I know if the roles were reversed, our son and our families would be doing the same thing for anyone we could. We love you all!”
Weinhold was located by Crystal Fields’ two dogs, Boogie and Riegel, Fields confirmed. She is a handler at Team Texas K-9s and volunteered her services since soon after two fishermen were reported missing.
Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue shut down entry to the park to anyone but emergency personnel.
Weinhold was missing since Jan. 21, when two canoes with three fishermen in them reportedly capsized between 2 and 3 p.m. in rough water.
Searches were held daily since, although the numbers and hours of those searching gradually decreased until a few days ago, when another push was made to find Weinhold.
The body of one man, Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Kelton Sphaler, 25, was found Jan. 22 in about 10 feet of water near Sparta Valley Park.
A third man, who declined to be identified by authorities, survived the cold water and swam to shore, where he was rescued at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22.
Jennifer Florin and other family members did their own searches to supplement those of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, Fort Hood, dive teams and many others.
