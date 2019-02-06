Belton Police are working the scene of a five-car pileup on Interstate 14/Highway 190 near George Wilson Road on the eastbound side of the highway.
The inside lane is closed and police advise motorists to seek alternate routes and be prepared for delays in the area.
