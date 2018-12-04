A 23-year-old Copperas Cove man charged with stealing 26 firearms from a pawn shop in 2017 will serve eight years in a state penitentiary after pleading guilty in court Monday.
Christwell Lowell Mathes, Jr., pleaded guilty to burglary of a building in connection to the Semptember 2017 theft of Kwik Cash Pawn in Cove.
An investigation conducted by the Cove Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to Mathes’ indictment by a Coryell County grand jury March 29, according to a news release.
On Nov. 20, Coryell County assistant district attorneys Megan Pepper and Jeff Parker announced the state was prepared for a jury trial in the case, and 42 individuals were qualified for selection Monday by 440th District Court Judge Grant Kinsey.
During a break in Monday’s proceedings, Mathes pleaded guilty to burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and “enhancements” raising the level of punishment to a third-degree felony, according to the release.
Mathes was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institution Division.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of the stolen firearms, or other persons involved, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
