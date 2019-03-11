Copperas Cove police arrested a man on Sunday night after he had a dispute with teenagers while he was naked, an official said on Monday.
Caesar Barberena was charged with six counts of indecency with a child by exposure, and one count of criminal mischief. He has been released from jail on bonds totaling $62,000, said Lt. Jeremy Alber with the Criminal Investigations Division.
Police were called to the 1200 block of West Avenue B around 9:33 p.m., according to police records.
Barberena, after playing basketball, became angry when a water fountain at a city park would not work, Alber said.
"He kicked the fountain causing damage so he could obtain a drink of water," he said. Police said Barberena then asked the juveniles he had been playing basketball with for a ride home, which they refused.
The man "damaged the driver’s door of their vehicle...(and) took his clothing off and began chasing the juveniles while naked," Alber said. The juveniles were between 14 years and 16 years of age.
