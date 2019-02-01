The Killeen Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Stonleigh Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday in east Killeen.
It is unknown what caused the fire. The Killeen Police Department had Stonleigh Drive blocked off to traffic as the fire was extinguished.
This story will be updated as more information is received.
