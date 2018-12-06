Delores Atkinson, the general manager for Kempner Water Supply Corporation, will resign from her post Jan. 23 after nearly seven years with the company, according to a news release.
In a post Thursday on the corporation's website, president George Gondorchin said Atkinson was leaving her position to be closer to family.
"Personal circumstances have made it necessary for her to move closer to her immediate family," Gondorchin said. "We, at KWSC, wish her the very best going forward, and thank her for the superior leadership and management skills she has given during the time she has been with us."
Atkinson, who served as a technical services manager for the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District for four years before her January 2012 hiring, has overseen the corporation during a turbulent period in which the company's water supply was repeatedly cited for chemical violations and the group briefly considered a sale in May.
This story will be updated.
