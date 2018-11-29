Killeen fire officials are investigating the cause of a Thursday fire in the 1400 block of Illinois Avenue that sent black smoke billowing over north Killeen.
According to KFD battalion chief Cory Davis, two sheds in the backyard of a home caught on fire around noon and were extinguished nearly an hour and half later at around 1:30 p.m.
Davis said the cause of the fire was undetermined, and an investigation is underway.
Demetria Thomas, a nearby neighbor, said she heard what sounded like an explosion or “popping” noise prior to the fire starting.
Davis said fire officials also noted loud popping noises but could not determine what caused the sounds.
“I did hear some popping in one of the sheds, but there was so much material in there that we couldn’t determine what was causing the popping,” he said.
Killeen police, in a Twitter message, had asked motorists to avoid the 1400 to the 1500 blocks of Missouri Avenue and Illinois Avenue while fire crews finish putting out the fire.
At the time of the fire, KPD cruisers blocked most points of entry to the site, which was within a few blocks of Manor Middle School and Clifton Park Elementary School.
While the roads were initially closed, KPD began opening the roads at around 12:45 p.m.
