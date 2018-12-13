The city of Killeen is accepting applications for the 2019 Killeen Citizens Academy, a nine-week course to give residents an inside look at how its municipal government works, according to a news release.
Applications are due Jan. 10.
The city said each class details a different department, function or program of municipal government. Participants will receive presentations, interact with staff and elected officials, and tour various facilities.
“We’re excited to bring this valuable program back to our residents,” said Hilary Shine, director of communications. “Previous graduates have used what they learned to become more active in our community, and many have gone on to be elected to City Council and appointed to boards and commissions.”
The 2019 academy is scheduled Jan. 24 through March 28. Classes are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at various city facilities. There is no cost to enroll.
To be eligible to participate, citizens must be at least 18 years of age, may not be running for political office and may not be involved in litigation with the city.
Residents of Killeen and Fort Hood will be given priority enrollment.
Graduation requirements include attendance at all sessions and at least one City Council meeting and workshop.
Applications and detailed information are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Communications. Selected participants will be notified Jan. 14.
Kyle Blankenship
