Killeen fire officials responded to a house fire Thursday in the 1400 block of Illinois Avenue that cast billowing smoke over north Killeen.
At around noon, firefighters were on scene battling a blaze that consumed a small outbuilding behind the home and what appeared to be a wooden deck.
Demetria Thomas, a nearby neighbor, said she heard what sounded like an explosion or "popping" noise prior to the fire starting.
By 12:14 p.m., most of the flames were put out and firefighters were attempting to enter a small shed in the northwest corner of the home's backyard.
Killeen police, in a Twitter message, asked motorists to avoid the 1400 to the 1500 blocks of Missouri Avenue and Illinois Avenue while fire crews finish putting out the fire.
While the roads were initially closed, KPD began opening the roads at around 12:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.