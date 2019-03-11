A Bell County judge on Friday sentenced a Killeen man to prison time after he injured a man in 2017 while driving a vehicle while intoxicated, officials said on Monday.
Andre Marquis Thomas was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 15 years in prison after an accident on Nov. 16, 2017, which left a man hurt, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
He was sentenced to another 15 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Thomas operated "a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated by reason of the introduction of a controlled substance, a drug or dangerous drug into the body, and did by reason of such intoxication cause serious bodily injury to another..." according to the grand jury indictment.
Thomas had several previous convictions in 2007 on possession and possession with intent to deliver charges, the indictment stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.