A Killeen man was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court of Judge Paul LePak on Friday to prison time for two felony offenses after shooting a pellet gun through the window of a home with an infant inside in 2017, an official said on Monday.
Mickey Sean Miller, 29, was sentenced to 16 months in state jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and 10 years in prison for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, a first-degree felony, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
Miller is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday morning on bonds totaling $15,000 on three misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.
On Nov. 28, 2017, Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Bugle Drive.
A man told police he went into his 3-week-old daughter’s room to check on her in her crib when he heard a “pop” sound from outside and saw glass from a window shatter, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man and another woman grabbed the baby, and ran from the room. Later, when a resident of the home inspected the window, six holes were found outside the window pane, along with two holes that seemed to puncture both panes of glass.
Police saw a window in the home of a neighbor that had a direct line of sight into the infant’s room, according to the affidavit. Police got a search warrant, entered the home, and found Miller inside.
Officers found parts of a disassembled BB gun located in two different trash cans, BB gun ammunition and a CO-2 cartridge inside a garage.
When police spoke with Miller, he told officers that he opened the window for fresh air, and “forgot he had a CO-2 powered BB gun in his hand at the time,” police said.
Miller then told police he had a medical condition that causes him to twitch, and ended up twitching and “firing a few shots” at his neighbors’ window.
Miller has three misdemeanor charges outstanding from the Belton Police Department: assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor; unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, jail records showed.
