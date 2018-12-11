Gatesville ISD Superintendent Eric Penrod was appointed deputy superintendent of Killeen ISD, the area’s largest school district, by the KISD school board Tuesday night.
The board approved Superintendent John Craft's recommendation to hire Penrod in a 5-0 vote. Purser and Rainwater were absent.
Penrod, a 19-year veteran educator, will fill the vacancy created when DesMontes Stewart left to become superintendent of Gainesville ISD. Penrod has served as superintendent in Gatesville since May 2015 and was assistant superintendent at Marble Falls ISD for three years starting in 2012.
He started his education career in 1999 as a teacher and coach at Lake Travis High School. Penrod taught for a year at Leander ISD starting in 2004 and served as an assistant high school principal and as lead assistant high school principal through 2010 before joining Marble Falls High School as principal.
Penrod said his core values are to “base all decisions on what is best for students, ensure that every student receives a quality education, not by chance but by design, and to treat students, parents, faculty, staff, and community members with dignity, respect and passion.” He said he strives to ensure a culture of integrity, be a responsible steward of the district’s resources, practice and promote open, honest communication and refuse to compromise excellence.
He defended his dissertation for a doctorate in Educational Administration from Concordia University last week, holds a master’s in Educational Administration from Phoenix University and a bachelor’s in Education from Texas State University.
At Killeen ISD, the deputy superintendent is responsible for overseeing the full operation of Professional Standards, Human Resources, Financial Services, Facilities Services, Student Services, School Safety, Technology Services and Athletics. This office is also responsible for assisting with the development of policies for Killeen Independent School District.
“Eric Penrod has proven to be a very effective leader in public education, whose passion for student success is apparent,” Superintendent Craft said. “We are looking forward to he and his family joining the KISD Team and becoming an intricate part of our community.”
The deputy superintendent position had been vacant since Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.