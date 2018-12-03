Metroplex Adventist Hospital of Killeen took the first visible step into becoming AdventHealth Central Texas by changing its sign Monday morning.
“Our entire health system, which is Adventist Health System, is going to be re-branded and renamed AdventHealth,” said Metroplex spokeswoman Erin Riley. “Today marks the beginning of the physical change that we are going to be making on Jan. 2.”
Construction crews started their assignment taking down the large signage on top of the hospital’s tower. The complete change of signage and visual elements at and around the hospital and its facilities is expected to be a process of three to four weeks.
“This was just the first step and, of course, it is the most visible,” Riley said. “Today was just the first day of this compete transition.”
The new signage on top of the hospital’s tower is expected to be finished by Tuesday evening.
Metroplex hospital is owned by the Altamonte Springs company, which boasts over 80,000 employees and nearly 50 hospital campuses across nine states. The re-branding of the hospital will not affect ownership or business structure.
“We have always lived up to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ and in providing compassionate and high-quality health care in Central Texas,” Riley said. “Hopefully this will give our patients even higher levels of care.”
Adventist Health System is seeking to create an optimized health care system with streamlining technology to easily share information between locations.
“Our health system is unifying under one name which means we will have greater resources as a whole,” Riley said.
The complete change of the health care system is scheduled to go in effect Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.