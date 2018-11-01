Federal and local police found what may be an explosive device inside a burned-out Lampasas home on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now has possession of the device after it was found in the house on the 800 block of West 1st Street, which burned in a fire on Oct. 12, according to Lampasas police.
A construction worker who was cleaning up the structure found the device and called police at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday.
It was a “three-cylander-type object with fuse in the center,” said Charles Boswell, a Lampasas police detective who is working with the ATF on the investigation.
The device was safely removed from the home with help from Fort Hood’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company.
Officials “determined the object was a combination of commercially available fireworks combined together into one device,” according to the Lampasas police Facebook page. “The investigation continues as to whether the improvised device’s intent was malicious or for entertainment.”
The street was temporarily blocked while officials removed the device.
Boswell said he did not have details on what caused the Oct. 12 fire, and the Lampasas fire marshal could not immediately be reached.
