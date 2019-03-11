Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury with other dangerous weapon was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Coach Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Anderson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Willacy Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 18th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
An assault by contact was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Circle M Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for reckless injury to a child with bodily injury; assault with bodily injury, family violence; possession of marijuana under 2 ounces; and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for failure to identify was made at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Curry Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, was made at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported 1:48 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Striking highway fixture or landscaping, reckless damage, was reported at 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Easy Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 6:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest for theft was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft and criminal trespass was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for indecency with a child and criminal mischief was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:16 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday.
Suspicious Person reported on Creek St. at 11:36 PM on South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
