A skunk found dead in a Lampasas yard tested positive for rabies, officials said Thursday.
City of Lampasas Animal Control Officer Joe Schwartzer said the skunk was found near the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
The skunk was sent for testing to the Texas Department of State Health Services and tested positive for rabies.
This is the first rabid skunk in the city this year, Schwartzer said.
The Lampasas Police Department encourages anyone who sees an animal that
appears to be sick or acting strange to call the Lampasas Police Department at (512) 556-3644 to report it.
Officials said people should not attempt to handle wildlife, regardless of whether it appears to be healthy or sick, as it could be infectious.
Other tips:
Don’t leave food outside as it attracts wildlife.
Teach your children to never touch wildlife.
Have your pet vaccinated to protect it against rabies, especially if your pet spends any time outdoors.
If you are bitten, immediately wash the wound with soap and water. Seek medical assistance as soon as possible to determine whether treatment is needed to prevent rabies.
If your pet is bitten, immediately contact your local veterinarian.
If you or your pet are bitten, contact your local animal control immediately.
Schwartzer can be reached at (512) 556-3644.
