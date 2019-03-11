A woman died Sunday morning after a rock thrown from an overpass above Interstate 35 in Temple on Saturday night broke through a vehicle’s windshield and caused significant injuries to the passenger, Temple Police said in a news release.
Police spokeswoman Cpl. Shawana Neely said officers responded at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday to an injury call near the 2600 block of I-35 and Belair Drive. A caller said a large rock was thrown from the railroad track overpass into the vehicle of a family of five traveling northbound on the interstate between exits 303 and 305.
Neely said the rock entered the vehicle and struck the front seat passenger, 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores.
Flores was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Temple, where she later died Sunday morning.
Neely said police currently do not have a suspect.
If anyone has information about the incident, they can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips also can be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.